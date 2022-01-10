Advertisement

Congressman Matt Gaetz sends letter to Governor DeSantis about illegal vaccine passports at 30A Songwriters Festival

U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz (FL-01) sent a letter this afternoon to Governor Ron DeSantis...
U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz (FL-01) sent a letter this afternoon to Governor Ron DeSantis regarding the illegal implementation of vaccine passports at the 30A Songwriters Festival in the First Congressional District of Florida.(WGEM)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz (FL-01) sent a letter this afternoon to Governor Ron DeSantis regarding the illegal implementation of vaccine passports at the 30A Songwriters Festival in the First Congressional District of Florida.

The full letter is written below.

Dear Governor DeSantis:

I hope this letter finds you well. On behalf of my constituents, thank you for your bold leadership and sound stewardship of our beloved Florida.

Regrettably, I write to inform you that within my congressional district there appears to be a blatant violation of Executive Order 21-81, “Prohibiting COVID-19 Vaccine Passports.” Your executive order allows entities to engage in COVID-19 screening, generally, but does not permit different treatment for the vaccinated and unvaccinated.

The 30A Songwriters Festival is requiring all participants and patrons to:

“show proof of full vaccination (two shots of Moderna or Pfizer or one shot of Johnson & Johnson) or proof of a professionally administered negative COVID test within 72 hours immediately prior to the start of the Festival.”

This Festival is funded in part by the Tourist Development Council of Walton County, utilizing taxpayer funds. Vaccine passports should not be funded by Florida taxpayers.

I ask that you give this matter your immediate attention and inform the Walton County Tourist Development Council of the ramifications if they proceed in funding the 30A Songwriters Festival under these unlawful conditions.

Respectfully,

Matt Gaetz

Member of Congress

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found at the Spring Hill Landfill.
Body found at Springhill Landfill in Campbellton
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
An 18-year-old in New Mexico is facing charges after police said she admitted to putting her...
Newborn found 6 hours after being thrown in dumpster, police say
According to Lauren Albrittain, the Stranding Coordinator for the Gulf World Marine Institute,...
Young dolphin in rehab dies

Latest News

This is the first time CWD has been detected in a state bordering Florida.
Chronic Wasting Disease detected in Alabama deer
We're continuing to follow the progress being made by the Rescue Mission in Panama City after...
Panama City Rescue Mission raises awareness on homelessness
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has charged the teen with poisoning food or water with the...
Fort Walton Beach teen charged with putting rat poison in man’s orange juice
According to Florida Highway Patrol, none of the 37 students aboard the bus were injured.
No reported injuries in Walton County school bus crash