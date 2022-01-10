Advertisement

Crestview murder suspect found in victim’s car

A murder suspect is in custody after Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office deputies found him in the victim's car Sunday night.
A murder suspect is in custody after Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies found him in the victim’s car Sunday night.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:01 AM CST
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A murder suspect is in custody after Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies found him in the victim’s car Sunday night.

41-year old Joshua Nunn is charged with first-degree premeditated murder.

According to Sherriff’s deputies, they were called to a home on Acorn Drive in Fort Walton Beach around 7 p.m. Sunday. That’s where deputies say they found the victim on her bed covered in blood. Officials say her car was missing.

Roughly three hours later, deputies captured Nunn in the victim’s car.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Nunn claims he used a hammer on the elderly victim, tried to suffocate her with a pillow, and wrapped a cord from an alarm clock around her neck to choke her because he wanted his debit card and her debit card.

