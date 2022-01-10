Advertisement

Drug traffickers arrested in Fort Walton Beach

42-year-old Dexsha Lane and 40-year-old Derric Reid are charged with trafficking in MDMA,...
42-year-old Dexsha Lane and 40-year-old Derric Reid are charged with trafficking in MDMA, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Friday, members of the Fort Walton Beach Police Department’s Patrol Division and Street Crimes Unit were conducting a follow-up investigation at the Days Inn Hotel on Miracle Strip Parkway.

While searching, officers found a gun inside the room of two convicted felons.

Once a search warrant was given, officers found a loaded 9mm handgun, 17.4 grams of MDMA, 12 grams of fentanyl, and 7.1 grams of crack cocaine.

42-year-old Dexsha Lane and 40-year-old Derric Reid are charged with trafficking in MDMA, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

One of the males was also in violation of a domestic violence pretrial injunction.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found at the Spring Hill Landfill.
Body found at Springhill Landfill in Campbellton
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
According to Lauren Albrittain, the Stranding Coordinator for the Gulf World Marine Institute,...
Young dolphin in rehab dies
Jacob Whaley, 34, and his 2-year-old son, Jacob Dawson, had a bond like no other, family...
Dad found dead in snowstorm left car to get home to son

Latest News

Our air signal will be down for a few hours on Tuesday, January 11th.
Some WJHG broadcast interruptions expected on Tuesday
A murder suspect is in custody after Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies found him in the...
Crestview murder suspect found in victim’s car
Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast, and Ascension Sacred Heart...
Rise in local COVID-19 hospitalizations
Panama City native wins Miss Plus America Elite
Panama City native wins Miss Plus America Elite