Drug traffickers arrested in Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Friday, members of the Fort Walton Beach Police Department’s Patrol Division and Street Crimes Unit were conducting a follow-up investigation at the Days Inn Hotel on Miracle Strip Parkway.

While searching, officers found a gun inside the room of two convicted felons.

Once a search warrant was given, officers found a loaded 9mm handgun, 17.4 grams of MDMA, 12 grams of fentanyl, and 7.1 grams of crack cocaine.

42-year-old Dexsha Lane and 40-year-old Derric Reid are charged with trafficking in MDMA, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

One of the males was also in violation of a domestic violence pretrial injunction.

