First Morning with the Manager of 2022

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - City Manager Mark McQueen held his first “Morning with the Manager” public forum of the new year Monday morning at Panama City Hall.

More than a dozen city residents were on hand to chat with McQueen and raise any concerns and ideas they have for the city’s improvements. Topics included road repairs, storm water and sewer improvements, and construction at the Panama City Marina.

McQueen says he’s excited to continue hosting forums like this in 2022.

“The Monday Morning with the Manager, I’ve been doing it for three years. Every Monday morning at 8:30 I’ve been available to our citizens to talk about what is going on. It’s exciting to gain their input, to share ideas so we can have a city we are all proud of when it’s all said and done,” said McQueen.

The next Morning with the Manager meeting will be Monday, January 24.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.