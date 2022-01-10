Fort Walton Beach teen charged with putting rat poison in man’s orange juice

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 14-year-old teen from Fort Walton Beach is in custody after putting soap and rat poison in a man’s orange juice.

The teen was taken into custody on Sunday after admitting to poisoning the man.

Police say the victim claimed he tasted something odd in his cup, spit it out, and poured out the rest into the sink. The victim said he noticed green particles which he recognized as rat poison.

Police say the victim kept the poison in the kitchen.

The victim claims the teen put the poison in the man’s cup because he heard him talking about putting him in a “shelter home.”

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has charged the teen with poisoning food or water with the intent to injure or kill.

The teen has been turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice

