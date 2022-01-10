Advertisement

Fort Walton Beach teen charged with putting rat poison in man’s orange juice

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has charged the teen with poisoning food or water with the...
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has charged the teen with poisoning food or water with the intent to injure or kill.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 14-year-old teen from Fort Walton Beach is in custody after putting soap and rat poison in a man’s orange juice.

The teen was taken into custody on Sunday after admitting to poisoning the man.

Police say the victim claimed he tasted something odd in his cup, spit it out, and poured out the rest into the sink. The victim said he noticed green particles which he recognized as rat poison.

Police say the victim kept the poison in the kitchen.

The victim claims the teen put the poison in the man’s cup because he heard him talking about putting him in a “shelter home.”

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has charged the teen with poisoning food or water with the intent to injure or kill.

The teen has been turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found at the Spring Hill Landfill.
Body found at Springhill Landfill in Campbellton
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
An 18-year-old in New Mexico is facing charges after police said she admitted to putting her...
Newborn found 6 hours after being thrown in dumpster, police say
According to Lauren Albrittain, the Stranding Coordinator for the Gulf World Marine Institute,...
Young dolphin in rehab dies

Latest News

U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz (FL-01) sent a letter this afternoon to Governor Ron DeSantis...
Congressman Matt Gaetz sends letter to Governor DeSantis about illegal vaccine passports at 30A Songwriters Festival
This is the first time CWD has been detected in a state bordering Florida.
Chronic Wasting Disease detected in Alabama deer
We're continuing to follow the progress being made by the Rescue Mission in Panama City after...
Panama City Rescue Mission raises awareness on homelessness
According to Florida Highway Patrol, none of the 37 students aboard the bus were injured.
No reported injuries in Walton County school bus crash