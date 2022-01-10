Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a slightly active morning as a cold front is still passing through the Panhandle. Most of the storms have slid to our southeast. However, a few light showers along the front are still possible this morning, largely before sunrise.

The front will move through as the morning commute gets underway and this will cause temperatures to actually cool throughout the morning, even after sunrise! A lot of us are seeing low 60s to upper 50s out the door around sunrise. But this may be the warmest you get throughout the day.

Northerly winds will pick up as the front passes you by this morning. That will draw in a colder air mass underneath a mainly cloudy sky. With the lack of sunshine to try to warm us up, and the cooler air moving in, we’ll see temperatures for all actually cool into the mid 50s by late morning. Only peek-a-boo sunshine arrives this afternoon to try and warm us up out of the 50s, but many stay there. Perhaps only those closer to the warmer waters of the Gulf around the coast will be able to return to the 60s this afternoon.

So while it may not be overly cool out this morning. Go ahead and take a warmer outer layer for anticipation of a breezy and colder northerly wind to keep things feeling quite chilly throughout the day.

The good news is skies clear out tonight and plenty of sunshine arrives for Tuesday. However, it’ll be a chilly day as well with lows tonight dipping down to near freezing inland to the upper 30s on the coast. And highs under sunshine for the next couple days only reach the upper 50s.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly cloudy skies with a breezy northerly wind keeping temperatures chilly in the upper 50s to low 60s throughout the day. Your 7 Day Forecast has sunshine returning tomorrow, however, it’ll be a chilly stretch with 30s in the mornings and only 50s in the afternoons Tuesday and Wednesday.

