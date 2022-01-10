Advertisement

No reported injuries in Walton County school bus crash

According to Florida Highway Patrol, none of the 37 students aboard the bus were injured.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - No injuries were reported after a car crashed into a Walton County Public School Bus Monday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the bus was traveling west on Rockhill Road around 7 a.m.

After stopping at the stop sign at US Highway 331, the bus attempted to make a left turn into the southbound lane.

Troopers say when the bus turned, a car hit the back right corner of the bus.

Police say the car had the right of way traveling south.

According to FHP, none of the 37 students aboard the bus were injured.

