North Florida Gun and Knife Show returns to Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Calling all gun enthusiasts and knife connoisseurs, a fan favorite showcase returned to the beach over the weekend.

The Original North Florida Gun and Knife Show returned to the Laketown Wharf event center, and there was something for everyone.

Guns, knives, tactical gear, and concealed weapons classes were offered over the two-day event.

This marked the first stop for the traveling show, and a number of vendors were on the scene to showcase their collections.

”We have probably over 110 vendors and approximately 250 to 300 tables of accessories and sportsman accessories. Knives, firearms, militaria, collectibles. We draw a really good crowd and this is an event that the area looks forward to every time we’re in town,” George Fernandez, a show representative, said.

This weekend marked one of two times the show will come to the beach during the 2022 year.

It is set to return on February 26th and 27th.

