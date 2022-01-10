Oscar Patterson Elementary reopening as Oscar Patterson Academy in 2022.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Oscar Patterson Magnet School opened its doors in Panama City in 1958 under the name of Oscar Patterson Elementary School. In 2018 the school had to close its doors due to damage caused by Hurricane Michael.

“No one wanted to leave but we could not stay in the building that was not appropriate for learning or safe for the kids,” Principal Charlotte Blue said.

However, Oscar Patterson is reopening once again in 2022. But this time with a new name, Oscar Patterson Academy.

“I was the assistant when we closed. So, I am excited to now come on board and be principal to start all over again,” Blue said.

Things in August will look a little different than things did in 2018. Along with new classrooms the school will not fully be reopening to grades Pre-K through 5th. The first year they will only have grades Pre-K through 2nd grade. Then after that, they hope to slowly add back a grade level each year.

“That way that will help families get adjusted if their children are going to other schools. They can keep them where they are at right now if they are comfortable with that,” Pamm Chapman, Bay District School Board member, said.

With the school opening in August of 2020, Principal Blue is imagining what the first day back would be like.

“Students coming through the door with fully staffed school ready and open for classes,” Blue said.

But what is the long-term goal for the Patterson Academy?

“The five-year goal is to be rocking and rolling in five years with a full capacity here and I truly think that will happen,” Chapman said.

According to Principal Blue, the student capacity at the school is around 550. She said before Hurricane Michael in 2018 there were around 225 students attending Patterson.

Also, in addition to the school reopening and getting a new name, they are also in search of a new logo. To compete in the logo contest, you must follow the rules listed below and then email your submission to BDSComm@bay.k12.fl.us.

