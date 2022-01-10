Panama City native wins Miss Plus America Elite

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Tanya Holloway won the Miss Plus America elite 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Newschannel 7 sat down with the Panama City native to learn about her platform and the international competition she will be competing in, in March.

According to Holloway, she is still looking for sponsors to help with travel, wardrobe, and other expenses for the international pageant.

If you would like to follow her along in her journey you can do so by clicking the link.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.