Panama City Rescue Mission raises awareness on homelessness

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Rescue Mission hosted a luncheon Monday with the hopes of raising awareness of the Panama City homeless population and raise money to continue renovating the damaged building.

Guests enjoyed a catered meal, toured the improving facility, learned about the rescue missions’ goals and met recovered addicts that the mission directly helped.

Hurricane Michael caused about $500,000 in damages to the campus and a September 2020 arson resulted in even more damage.

“We’re trying to rebuild, we’re trying to get people off the street, trying to get people in housing, and it’s a lot,” said Brandi Hamann, Shelter Manager.

The Rescue Mission is accepting donations, if you’re wanting to help, you can contact them directly at 850-914-0533 or info@pcrmission.org.

