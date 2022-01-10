Advertisement

Panama City Rescue Mission raises awareness on homelessness

We're continuing to follow the progress being made by the Rescue Mission in Panama City after...
We're continuing to follow the progress being made by the Rescue Mission in Panama City after its men's homeless facility was destroyed during Hurricane Michael.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Rescue Mission hosted a luncheon Monday with the hopes of raising awareness of the Panama City homeless population and raise money to continue renovating the damaged building.

Guests enjoyed a catered meal, toured the improving facility, learned about the rescue missions’ goals and met recovered addicts that the mission directly helped.

Hurricane Michael caused about $500,000 in damages to the campus and a September 2020 arson resulted in even more damage.

“We’re trying to rebuild, we’re trying to get people off the street, trying to get people in housing, and it’s a lot,” said Brandi Hamann, Shelter Manager.

The Rescue Mission is accepting donations, if you’re wanting to help, you can contact them directly at 850-914-0533 or info@pcrmission.org.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found at the Spring Hill Landfill.
Body found at Springhill Landfill in Campbellton
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
An 18-year-old in New Mexico is facing charges after police said she admitted to putting her...
Newborn found 6 hours after being thrown in dumpster, police say
According to Lauren Albrittain, the Stranding Coordinator for the Gulf World Marine Institute,...
Young dolphin in rehab dies

Latest News

U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz (FL-01) sent a letter this afternoon to Governor Ron DeSantis...
Congressman Matt Gaetz sends letter to Governor DeSantis about illegal vaccine passports at 30A Songwriters Festival
This is the first time CWD has been detected in a state bordering Florida.
Chronic Wasting Disease detected in Alabama deer
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has charged the teen with poisoning food or water with the...
Fort Walton Beach teen charged with putting rat poison in man’s orange juice
According to Florida Highway Patrol, none of the 37 students aboard the bus were injured.
No reported injuries in Walton County school bus crash