Rise in local COVID-19 hospitalizations

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast, and Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf are all seeing an increase in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. That’s according to a statement released by Marketing and Communication Specialist Heather Kretzer Monday morning.

Officials said as of January 7th, there are 30 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the three Ascension Sacred Heart hospitals. The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 one week ago was 21 in the three hospitals.

According to Kretzer, the most COVID-positive patients admitted to the three hospitals during the Delta variant surge were 154 patients on August 19th.

Officials said most of the people hospitalized with COVID-19 are not vaccinated.

Based on the increasing levels of COVID-19 in the hospitals, Ascension Florida and Gulf Coast is making changes to its visitation policies:

● No visitors under the age of 12 (unless extenuating circumstances exist)

● Limit to two adult visitors per day for all non-COVID patients in the procedural, imaging, observation, and inpatient areas

● Limit to two adult visitors for emergency room patients.

● For pediatric patients, limit to two parents or guardians. Visitors may not exchange with other individuals during the emergency department or outpatient/observation stay evaluation.

● Limit to one adult visitor per hospitalization for all COVID-positive patients. Visitors may not exchange with other individuals during the hospitalization.

The following practices will remain in place:

● Universal Masking - Ascension will continue to require that everyone in our hospitals and care facilities wears a mask, including our staff and visitors. Ascension will continue to provide masks to those who enter our doors without a mask.

● Ascension will continue screening stations for all visitors to assess for fever and other COVID-19 symptoms before entry to the facility.

