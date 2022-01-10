Advertisement

Some WJHG broadcast interruptions expected on Tuesday

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Our air signal will be down for a few hours on Tuesday, January 11th.

The transmitters are expected to be down starting in the morning around 8:30 a.m.

This downtime will only affect those broadcast viewers who receive our streams Over-the-air.

Those who receive our streams through Fiber, including Comcast, WOW, AT&T Uverse, Cox, etc. will continue to receive our programming without interruption.

The streams should be restored no later than before our 5 p.m. newscast.

