Strong Storms Sunday Night

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An incoming cold front will increase our chances for showers and storms throughout the evening hours. A few of these storms could be on the stronger side producing gusty winds and even the small possibility of an isolated spin up.

Once this front slides to our east, skies will slowly begin to clear out going into Monday. As high pressure builds in behind the front, conditions will be breezy. This northerly breeze will usher some chilly air back into the Sunshine state with highs for Monday struggling to get out of the mid 60s. Monday night we will see lows in the 30s to near 40 degrees across the Panhandle with another chilly day to come on Tuesday. As high pressure settles in, sunshine will stick around though through the week ahead.

