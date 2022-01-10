Advertisement

Three people in custody after a drug bust in Mary Esther

Deputies say they seized trafficking amounts of Heroin, Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Oxycodone, Amphetamine, and other narcotics-related offenses.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On January 6th, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force and Special Response Team searched a house located at 201 Spruce Street in Mary Esther.

Deputies say they seized trafficking amounts of Heroin, Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Oxycodone, Amphetamine, and other narcotics-related offenses. A total of four firearms were also seized, including one stolen firearm.

46-year-old Jeremy Schnur was arrested and charged with Trafficking Heroin, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Trafficking Oxycodone, Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Convicted Felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

43-year-old Timothy Garner was arrested and charged with Trafficking, Heroin, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

24-year-old Tabitha Love was arrested and charged with Trafficking Heroin and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

