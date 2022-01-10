Young dolphin in rehab dies

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A young dolphin that was rescued from Fort Walton Beach last weekend suddenly died Saturday afternoon.

According to Lauren Albrittain, the Stranding Coordinator for the Gulf World Marine Institute, the eight-month-old dolphin began acting odd a few hours before he passed.

Albrittain said that they are unsure of what caused the dolphin’s behavior or the sudden passing at this time.

“We did a necropsy to try and learn what happened, but samples take weeks to months for final analyses,” Albrittain said.

EDIT: 9 January 2022. We are very sorry to report that, despite of the best efforts of our rescue and veterinary team,... Posted by Gulf World Marine Institute on Sunday, January 9, 2022

