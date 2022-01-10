Advertisement

Young dolphin in rehab dies

According to Lauren Albrittain, the Stranding Coordinator for the Gulf World Marine Institute,...
According to Lauren Albrittain, the Stranding Coordinator for the Gulf World Marine Institute, the eight-month-old dolphin began acting odd a few hours before he passed.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A young dolphin that was rescued from Fort Walton Beach last weekend suddenly died Saturday afternoon.

According to Lauren Albrittain, the Stranding Coordinator for the Gulf World Marine Institute, the eight-month-old dolphin began acting odd a few hours before he passed.

Albrittain said that they are unsure of what caused the dolphin’s behavior or the sudden passing at this time.

“We did a necropsy to try and learn what happened, but samples take weeks to months for final analyses,” Albrittain said.

EDIT: 9 January 2022. We are very sorry to report that, despite of the best efforts of our rescue and veterinary team,...

Posted by Gulf World Marine Institute on Sunday, January 9, 2022

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Body found at the Spring Hill Landfill.
Body found at Springhill Landfill in Campbellton
Anyone can come enjoy some drinks and furry friends.
Panama City’s first dogs and drinks park is coming soon
Police arrest gang members involved in the Thunder Beach Motorcycle Theft Ring
Police arrest gang members involved in the Thunder Beach Motorcycle Theft Ring
The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a threat at Rutherford Highschool after they...
Rutherford High School shooting threat under investigation

Latest News

One local college is helping educate high school students on ways they can save someone’s life.
Local college students teaching CPR to high schools
Body found at the Spring Hill Landfill.
Body found at Springhill Landfill in Campbellton
One tree per family
The City of Lynn Haven holds a tree giveaway
Monthly Coffee and Cars meet-up at St. Andrews Marina.
Monthly Cars and Coffee meet-up at St. Andrews Marina