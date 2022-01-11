Alabama, Georgia face off in CFP title game

(AP) - The Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs battle on Monday night for college football’s national championship.

Alabama scored on the drive to take a 6-3 lead.

Crimson Tide’s receiver Jameson Williams went down with an apparent left knee injury in the second quarter following a catch midfield.

The All-American clutched his left knee following the 40-yard reception and was helped off the field, putting minimal weight on his leg. He walked toward the locker room minutes later.

Alabama is already without 1,000-yard receiver John Metchie III, lost to a knee injury in the Southeastern Conference championship game. Freshman Agiye Hall was pressed into action.

Williams is one of the nation’s top deep threats, with four touchdown catches of 70-plus yards to lead the nation. He had four catches for 65 yards at the time of the injury.

Williams had seven catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns in the SEC title game against the Bulldogs.

A sellout crowd, clad largely in red, filled Lucas Oil Stadium arrived early for the national championship game between SEC rivals No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia.

Organizers were following the county health department’s guidelines — strongly encouraging masks be worn but not requiring it. Unlike last year’s title game in Miami, fans were not socially distanced.

Capacity of the stadium is at about 70,000.

Indianapolis’ city streets were bustling Monday afternoon, almost five hours before No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia played for college football’s national championship.

The blue Colts attire that local fans usually wear was replaced with red hats, shirts, jackets and jerseys of the two Southeastern Conference teams, playing for a title in the Midwest.

Fans waited in long lines inside and outside restaurants despite temperatures hovering in the mid-20s, while others flocked to Monument Circle for afternoon concerts with Breland and Sam Hunt underneath the sun-drenched skies.

Alabama beat Georgia five weeks ago in the SEC title game, but the Bulldogs are a slight favorite. This is the first rematch for the championship in the playoff era.

The game kicked off at 8 p.m. and is airing on ESPN.

