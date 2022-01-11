Attorney General Moody lights Florida’s Historic Capitol blue for human trafficking awareness

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Attorney General Ashley Moody is lighting Florida’s Historic Capitol blue to raise awareness of human trafficking.

Lighting the Capitol reinforces the Blue Campaign, which was created to educate law enforcement, the public, and other industry partners on how to spot and report cases of human trafficking.

Tuesday is National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, and January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

Attorney General Moody said she hopes that illuminating the Capitol blue will encourage more people to join the fight to end human trafficking.

Attorney General Moody will be launching a new human trafficking prevention initiative Wednesday at the Capitol.

To learn the signs of human trafficking, visit YouCanStopHT.com .

