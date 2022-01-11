DeFuniak Springs man killed in fatal crash Monday

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One DeFuniak Springs man was killed and two other people are in the hospital with serious injuries after a mutli-car crash Monday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers said the first vehicle was traveling in the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 90 when traffic came to a stop at the intersection of U.S. Highway 90 and Bonita Drive. Troopers report a second vehicle failed to come to a stop and collided into the rear of the first car, then ran off the south shoulder of the roadway.

Officials say the other vehicle was pushed into the westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 90 and into the path of a dump truck heading west. The car drove off of the south end of the roadway and truck ran off the north end of the westbound lanes.

The driver of the first vehicle was taken to a local hospital where he died. The passenger of the car was taken to a hospital and remains in critical condition. The driver of the second car sustained serious injuries. The driver of the dump truck sustained minor injuries.

The roadway was shut down for an extended amount of time Monday while law enforcement conducted an investigation.

