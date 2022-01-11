Advertisement

DeFuniak Springs man killed in fatal crash Monday

One man is dead and two other are in the hospital with serious injuries after a multi-car crash...
One man is dead and two other are in the hospital with serious injuries after a multi-car crash in DeFuniak Springs Monday afternoon.(WPTA)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One DeFuniak Springs man was killed and two other people are in the hospital with serious injuries after a mutli-car crash Monday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers said the first vehicle was traveling in the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 90 when traffic came to a stop at the intersection of U.S. Highway 90 and Bonita Drive. Troopers report a second vehicle failed to come to a stop and collided into the rear of the first car, then ran off the south shoulder of the roadway.

Officials say the other vehicle was pushed into the westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 90 and into the path of a dump truck heading west. The car drove off of the south end of the roadway and truck ran off the north end of the westbound lanes.

The driver of the first vehicle was taken to a local hospital where he died. The passenger of the car was taken to a hospital and remains in critical condition. The driver of the second car sustained serious injuries. The driver of the dump truck sustained minor injuries.

The roadway was shut down for an extended amount of time Monday while law enforcement conducted an investigation.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz (FL-01) sent a letter this afternoon to Governor Ron DeSantis...
Congressman Matt Gaetz sends letter to Governor DeSantis about illegal vaccine passports at 30A Songwriters Festival
An 18-year-old in New Mexico is facing charges after police said she admitted to putting her...
Newborn found 6 hours after being thrown in dumpster, police say
From L to R: Nicholas Campbell, Glenda Hamilton, Elijah Neal, Khalil Staley
Four people charged in shooting that left local woman paralyzed
42-year-old Dexsha Lane and 40-year-old Derric Reid are charged with trafficking in MDMA,...
Drug traffickers arrested in Fort Walton Beach
A murder suspect is in custody after Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies found him in the...
Crestview murder suspect found in victim’s car

Latest News

The 124th Session starts Tuesday.
Session Preview
Cool weather is in the forecast this week w/limited rain chances Saturday.
Monday Evening Forecast
Cool weather is in the forecast this week w/limited rain chances Saturday.
Monday Evening Forecast
The Chipola College Workforce Programs partner with several local agencies to provide tradesmen...
Chipola College helps fill tradesmen demand locally