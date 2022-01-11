Destin Library’s Harvest of Hope food drive was a success

DESTIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Every December, the Destin Library hosts a food drive benefiting the Harvest House Food Pantry.

Officials said they received hundreds of dollars worth of food and toiletry items this year.

The Destin Library delivered the donations to the Harvest House, a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide food, clothing, and shelter to those less fortunate.

The Harvest House accepts donations for their Food Pantry and Thrift Store all year long.

To learn more about the Harvest House food assistance program, you can call 850-837-2277.

