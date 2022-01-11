Advertisement

Emergency boil water notice for City of Cottondale

An emergency water boil notice is in effect as of January 11th, at 8 a.m. for the City of Cottondale.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COTTONDALE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An emergency water boil notice is in effect as of January 11th, at 8 a.m. for the City of Cottondale.

The affected area covers Parrish Street starting at the intersection of Milton Street, going south to Front Street. It then covers east to West Street. Also, McKinnon Street from the intersection of Parrish Street going east to West street.

This will impact roughly 25 houses.

It is advised that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes should all be boiled. You could also use bottled water.

The emergency boil water notice will be in effect until the problem has been fixed.

