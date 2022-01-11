First responders take emergency tactical care course

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Members of Bay County Emergency Services invited first responders from neighboring areas to participate in a Tactical Emergency Casual Care course. Participants came from Bay County Communications, EMS and Fire, Mexico Beach Fire Rescue, and South Walton Sheriff’s Office.

The course is designed to prepare law enforcement personnel for possible situations that not only pose threats to first responders but also civilians.

Examples ranged from a single patient injury to multiple people needing immediate medical attention in a multi-story building. There was even a scenario where law enforcement who were called to the scene became injured and needed help.

First responders say they faced heightened stress after learning they had new medical emergencies to deal with in the moment.

Officials say first responders who took turns playing different roles improved their skills. The course required everyone to work together efficiently to get the job done.

Bay County Emergency Services posted photos of the training on its Facebook page.

