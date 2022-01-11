Advertisement

Four people charged in shooting that left local woman paralyzed

From L to R: Nicholas Campbell, Glenda Hamilton, Elijah Neal, Khalil Staley
From L to R: Nicholas Campbell, Glenda Hamilton, Elijah Neal, Khalil Staley(WALTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 10, 2022
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Four people are being charged in the January 2021 shooting that left a DeFuniak Springs woman paralyzed.

According to Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies, Elijah Neal, 20; Glenda Hamilton, 23; Khalil Staley, 22; and Nicholas Campbell, 21, are being charged with conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, and firing a gun into an occupied vehicle.

Investigators said the charges come one year to the day, January 10, 2021, when the suspects allegedly fired more than 16 bullets at Juana Arano’s vehicle while she was driving down Highway 90 in DeFuniak Springs. Officials said one of the bullets hit Arano in her back, severing her spinal cord. They said she’s now unable to feel anything below her sternum.

Investigators said this incident was a case of mistaken identity.

Three of the suspects have been arrested; however, one suspect is still at large. Officials said Elijah Neal was arrested back on January 6. Deputies said Glenda Hamilton is currently locked up on unrelated charges and has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. Sheriff’s officials said Nicholas Campbell turned himself into the Walton County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, January 9; however, Staley has not been caught at this time.

Anyone with information in this case should contact Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies at (850) 892-8111 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 863-TIPS.

