FSU PC’s Black History Month celebration

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida State University Panama City will be celebrating Black History Month on Tuesday, February 1st.

Everyone is welcome to attend.

The free cultural celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the St. Joe Community Foundation Lecture Hall at the Holley Academic Center, 4750 Collegiate Drive.

There will be a presentation by Bernard, Shirley and Khalil Kinsey of the nationally-recognized Kinsey Collection of African American Art & History. There will also be a performance from NuGulf Coast Choir.

This event is the start of FSU PC’s Illumination Series. The series promotes diversity, equity and inclusion.

