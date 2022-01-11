Advertisement

Governor DeSantis names Devin Collier as Judge on the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit Court

Devin Collier, of Panama City, to serve as Judge on the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit Court.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Press Release) - Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis announces a judicial appointment to the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit Court.

Devin Collier, of Panama City, to serve as Judge on the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit Court.

Collier has served as an Assistant State Attorney in the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit since 2019. Previously, he served as the Lead Attorney Advisor in the Office of the Solicitor in the United States Department of the Interior. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of West Florida and his law degree from Florida A&M University. Collier fills the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge John L. Fishel, II.

