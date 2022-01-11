Advertisement

Gulf Coast State College basketball games postponed

(WJHG)
By Sam Martello
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There’s some bad news for those looking forward to the games scheduled for Wednesday night, January 12th, between the Chipola and Gulf Coast basketball teams. The Women’s and Men’s Basketball games are being postponed due to COVID protocols set forth by the Gulf Coast Athletics program. That coming to us Tuesday via an email from Gulf Coast. It goes on to state the games against Chipola have been rescheduled to this coming Monday, January 17th at the Harrison Field House. So, for now, the Gulf Coast teams play next at Tally Saturday, Chipola set for a bye that day. The Northwest Florida teams will host Pensacola.

