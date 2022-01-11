Advertisement

Gulf Coast State College offers mini-semester for spring

Gulf Coast State College is offering a shortened semester for students who want to get ahead,...
Gulf Coast State College is offering a shortened semester for students who want to get ahead, fill a requirement, or accelerate their academic plan.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gulf Coast State College is offering a shortened semester for students who want to get ahead, fill a requirement, or accelerate their academic plan.

The course lasts eight weeks. There are a variety of course-attendance options, including in-person, online, or hybrid classes.

Spring “C” will begin March 2nd and run through May 6th.

For more information, you can visit www.gulfcoast.edu/admissions or contact Enrollment Services at (850) 872-3892.

