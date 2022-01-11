Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A cold front passed through the panhandle last night and since then colder air has been moving into the panhandle. Lows tonight will drop into the mid 30s under mostly clear skies. Winds will be North at 10-15 mph. Feels like temps will drop into the 20s. Expect 50s for highs Tuesday under sunny skies. Winds will be NE at 10-15 mph. We will see cloudier skies Wednesday, but continued cool and sunny Thursday and Friday. Our next chance of rain is not until later Saturday, but even then it is low.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

