New shopping center coming to Panama City Beach

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The St. Joe Company announced Tuesday that it will be developing the Watersound West Bay Center.

It will be a lifestyle shopping center adjacent to the Latitude Margaritaville Watersound community in Panama City Beach.

The center will have roughly 350,000 square feet of leasable space. It will feature a mix of retail, restaurant, office, and medical space.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

