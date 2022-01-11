New shopping center coming to Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The St. Joe Company announced Tuesday that it will be developing the Watersound West Bay Center.

It will be a lifestyle shopping center adjacent to the Latitude Margaritaville Watersound community in Panama City Beach.

The center will have roughly 350,000 square feet of leasable space. It will feature a mix of retail, restaurant, office, and medical space.

