Tuesday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with clear skies overhead. We’ll see plenty of sunshine today. But it’s going to be chilly sunshine!

Be sure to dress warmly out the door this morning as we’re waking up in the 30s. With a slightly breezy northeasterly wind today at 10-15mph, it’ll feel more like freezing for most, if not the 20s inland. It’s a mittens and scarf kind of start to the day!

We’ll want to stay bundled up throughout the day as well. Despite sunshine in our skies we’ll only be able to warm into the 40s by mid-morning. Eventually we’ll reach the 50s this afternoon. Highs top out in the mid 50s inland to upper 50s on the coast.

High pressure settles over the Eastern US today and tomorrow helping to keep our skies clear and quiet. But we’ll still be chilly under the sun tomorrow with highs returning to the upper 50s and just a few clouds returning.

As the ridge slides a little more to our east, we’ll see our winds shift to the east and southeast by the end of the week helping to warm our air mass back up to seasonal low 60s for highs on Thursday and Friday.

Our next rain chance appears to arrive over the weekend again. Changes in timing this far out from the weekend can, and probably will happen. But it appears at the moment as though this storm system will pass through Saturday night.

Bottom Line...

For today, abundant sunshine with chilly temperatures and slightly breezy northeasterly winds. Highs today top out in the mid 50s inland to upper 50s on the coast. Your 7 Day Forecast has another chilly day under mostly sunny skies for Wednesday with a rebound to more seasonal highs in the low 60s on Thursday and Friday.

