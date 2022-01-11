Advertisement

US blood supply ‘dangerously low,’ Red Cross says

The U.S. blood supply is “dangerously low," according to the American Red Cross.
The U.S. blood supply is "dangerously low," according to the American Red Cross.
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) – Blood donations are urgently needed now.

According to the American Red Cross, the U.S. blood supply is at a “dangerously low” level.

Surging COVID-19 cases, severe weather, declines in donor turnout, canceled blood drives and staffing issues are all contributing to the shortage.

Plus, donated blood has a short shelf-life and supplies must be constantly replenished.

Centers across the country are reporting less than one day’s supply of certain types of blood.

Type O-positive is given to patients more than any other type, so if you have O-positive blood, your donation is most needed.

Luckily, it’s also the most common blood type.

You can schedule an appointment to donate at redcrossblood.org.

