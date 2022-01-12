Advertisement

Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, January 11th

By Sam Martello
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Soccer/Boy’s

North Bay Haven 1 Arnold 9

Freeport 8 Bozeman 0

Ft. Walton Beach 1 Niceville 0

Port St. Joe 0 Wakulla 4

High School Soccer/Girl’s

Freeport 2 Bozeman 0

Port St. Joe 0 Wakulla 3

North Bay Haven 0 Mosley 8

High School Basketball/Boy’s

Wakulla 44 Arnold 75

Bozeman 72 Wewahitchka 30

North Bay Haven 73 Wakulla Christian 41

Graceville 36 Malone 60

Port St. Joe 65 Blountstown 67

Sneads 45 Liberty 65

Paxton 55 Jay 63

High School Basketball/Girl’s

Paxton 52 Jay 24

Cottondale 28 Altha 43

Choctaw. 44 Rutherford 57

Port St. Joe 67 Blountstown 23

Poplar Springs 50 Ponce De Leon 47

