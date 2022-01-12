Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, January 11th
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
High School Soccer/Boy’s
North Bay Haven 1 Arnold 9
Freeport 8 Bozeman 0
Ft. Walton Beach 1 Niceville 0
Port St. Joe 0 Wakulla 4
High School Soccer/Girl’s
Freeport 2 Bozeman 0
Port St. Joe 0 Wakulla 3
North Bay Haven 0 Mosley 8
High School Basketball/Boy’s
Wakulla 44 Arnold 75
Bozeman 72 Wewahitchka 30
North Bay Haven 73 Wakulla Christian 41
Graceville 36 Malone 60
Port St. Joe 65 Blountstown 67
Sneads 45 Liberty 65
Paxton 55 Jay 63
High School Basketball/Girl’s
Paxton 52 Jay 24
Cottondale 28 Altha 43
Choctaw. 44 Rutherford 57
Port St. Joe 67 Blountstown 23
Poplar Springs 50 Ponce De Leon 47
