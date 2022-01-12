Advertisement

Bay District Schools looking for mentors during National Mentoring Month

Help find mentors for Lincoln County during a Phone-A-Friend Phone-A-Thon.
Help find mentors for Lincoln County during a Phone-A-Friend Phone-A-Thon.(Courtesy Photo)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - January is National Mentoring Month and Bay District Schools is recognizing its mentors that help local students on a daily basis and they are asking you to join them.

Elevate Bay is a mentorship program through Bay District Schools that provides consistent, positive support to students in one-on-one and group settings.

In honor of National Mentoring Month, mentors will be recognized on the Elevate Bay Facebook page and students will be sending thank you notes to the volunteers.

Those interested in becoming a mentor can attend an orientation session Thursday at the Nelson Building starting at 11 a.m.

“We have just shy of 250 students on the waiting list. Students that have been identified by guidance or administration that would benefit from the support of a mentor through academics, behavior, a mixture of all of the things. We’re definitely looking for men and women to come in and work with us,” said Stacey Legg, Mentor Coordinator at Bay District Schools.

Bay District Schools is aiming to have a team of 1,000 mentors.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz (FL-01) sent a letter this afternoon to Governor Ron DeSantis...
Congressman Matt Gaetz sends letter to Governor DeSantis about illegal vaccine passports at 30A Songwriters Festival
The St. Joe Company announced Tuesday that it will be developing the Watersound West Bay Center.
New shopping center coming to Panama City Beach
This is the first time CWD has been detected in a state bordering Florida.
Chronic Wasting Disease detected in Alabama deer
Team out of Moore, OK mourning loss after baseball trip to PCB
Baseball dream trip to PCB ends in living nightmare
One man is dead and two other are in the hospital with serious injuries after a multi-car crash...
DeFuniak Springs man killed in fatal crash Monday

Latest News

Bay District Schools is falling victim to yet another viral social media trend seen around the...
Bay District Schools resuming Freedom 180 curriculum
In this week’s segment with Bay District Schools, we welcomed in Mentor Initiative Specialist,...
Stacey Legg with Bay District Schools talks about the Elevate Bay initiative
In this week’s segment with Bay District Schools, we welcomed in Mentor Initiative Specialist,...
Elevate Bay interview
The Tallahassee Police Department has launched a homicide investigation after a missing man was...
UPDATE: Body found in Jackson Co. landfill identified as missing Tallahassee man