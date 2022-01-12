Bay District Schools looking for mentors during National Mentoring Month

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - January is National Mentoring Month and Bay District Schools is recognizing its mentors that help local students on a daily basis and they are asking you to join them.

Elevate Bay is a mentorship program through Bay District Schools that provides consistent, positive support to students in one-on-one and group settings.

In honor of National Mentoring Month, mentors will be recognized on the Elevate Bay Facebook page and students will be sending thank you notes to the volunteers.

Those interested in becoming a mentor can attend an orientation session Thursday at the Nelson Building starting at 11 a.m.

“We have just shy of 250 students on the waiting list. Students that have been identified by guidance or administration that would benefit from the support of a mentor through academics, behavior, a mixture of all of the things. We’re definitely looking for men and women to come in and work with us,” said Stacey Legg, Mentor Coordinator at Bay District Schools.

Bay District Schools is aiming to have a team of 1,000 mentors.

