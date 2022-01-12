Bay District Schools resuming Freedom 180 curriculum

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new year means local students are brushing up on Freedom 180 lesson plans.

Freedom 180 is a state mandated health curriculum including several components. These include mental and physical health awareness, substance use and abuse education, as well as child trafficking awareness.

Freedom 180 has been taught in Bay County since 2001 and school officials said a lot of students supplement what they learn in the classroom by talking to parents about the lessons at home.

“We want to partner with parents, with any conversation they are having at home. This just builds on that conversation that we definitely know parents are having with their students on a daily basis,” said Dawn Capes, Director of Student Wellness Program at Bay District Schools.

For more information on the district’s plan for the curriculum, visit the Bay District Schools website and check under “Mental Health.”

