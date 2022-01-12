Advertisement

New manufacturing company to bring hundreds of jobs into Bay County

Central Moloney Inc. is expected to open a new office in Bay County.
Central Moloney Inc. is expected to open a new office in Bay County.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Central Moloney Inc. is expected to open a new office in Bay County. The announcement was made during Wednesday morning’s Bay Economic Development Alliance meeting.

The company, which manufactures distribution transformers and transformer components, is expected to open a 140,000 square foot facility owned by St. Joe Company

During the announcement, officials said this will bring 200 new jobs in Bay County and $19 million in revenue for salaries.

