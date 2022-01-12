Gulf County to host all six state weightlifting meets for 2022.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Florida high school state weightlifting meets are returning to Gulf County.

Wewahitchka and Port St. Joe High Schools, along with the entire school district in Gulf County, and the Gulf County TDC, all combined to host the Boy’s 1A and 2A State Meets last April.

Gulf County Superintendent, Jim Norton, announced Monday those meets are coming back to the host venue at Port St. Joe, but it’s not just two of the three boy’s meets, it’s all six meets, girl’s and boy’s, with all three classes coming to Gulf County.

The girl’s in February, the boy’s in April, and it’s all due to the success of the meets last April.

“This year when the meet was over we expressed interest in hosting it again,” said Wewa weightlifting coach and A. D., Bobby Johns. “We really kind of meant the boys, and we did say we would like to do all of them because we make more money the more meets we host. The set up for two versus three is the same, and then a little time went along and I got a call from the FHSAA. They asked us if we would be willing to do all three for the boys and girls. They wanted both meets to be at the same place "

Gulf County was anxious to host again given how much exposure the TDC research showed they generated.

“There were like 1 billion hits, mentions through social media and different things, and they put a dollar figure on that, as far as advertising and it was like over $1 million,” said Coach Johns. “Now, I don’t know exactly how all that pans out, but what it told us, and told them, that a lot of people were either here, or paying attention to what was going on and our community, especially the Port Saint Joe community, but also the Wewahitchka community as well, received a lot of positive feedback.”

Norton is allowing the schools involved in hosting the event to close for the Thursdays and Fridays they will be having the meets.

