Jackson County Commissioners approve road improvement projects

By Ramsey Romero
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It may be a new year, but one thing is still the same: Jackson County Officials are still focusing on paving and improving roads to help the residents.

“It’s not uncommon to hear people spending 60 to 70 thousand dollars on a new vehicle,” Chairman of the Board of County Commissioners Jim Peacock said. “Well, they live on a washboard road, and that vehicle is not going to last long. So we have to constantly be improving our roads, dirt and paved. "

However, it’s not just the inconvenience of dirt roads that makes the county want to pave them.

“To alleviate some of the pain from the dirt roads being rough all the time and all that, it’s safer, you know, just trying to make it safer and have better roads in the community,” Road and Bridge Director Jeffrey Register said.

At Tuesday’s County Commission meeting, officials presented, discussed and approved five road paving and improvement projects, but we’re told they’ve been working on these for months.

“A lot of these roads it’s been a long time coming, it’s been a long process to get them done but we’re finally getting them done.” Register said.

Officials said although it’s a slow process, they’re improving roads one at a time, with various types of funding.

