JCSO trains deputies to administer life saving aid

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s important for law enforcement to be prepared in any situation. That’s why the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) held a special training Tuesday to learn more about officer survival.

A life-threatening situation isn’t what law enforcement officers want to face. However, the reality is, officers may have to give first aid to someone at some point. Jackson County Sheriff’s Officials said they want their team to be prepared.

Captain Wesley Burch and special guest Lieutenant Mike Terhune taught JCSO members how to take care of themselves and others in emergency situations.

“They just never know when they’re going to come into a situation where they’ve got to render some type of aid to themselves, could be a victim of a crime, could be a victim of an accident, and it was all about just giving them the tools necessary to help stabilize a body before fire and EMS get there and continue that,” Burch said.

According to Burch, the goal is to have every member of the Sheriff’s Office go through this type of training.

