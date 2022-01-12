Advertisement

Meteorologist Ryan Michaels owns up to bet

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Newschannel 7′s Ryan Michaels made a wager with Jessica Foster and Sam Martello that Alabama would beat the Georgia Bulldogs for the National Championship. The Bulldogs came out victorious in Monday’s game, so Ryan lost the friendly bet.

We let our viewers decide what penalty Ryan would have to pay for losing. Options ranged from doing 100 push-ups to performing a polar plunge. We combined several of the ideas into what made for an entertaining final weather forecast during Wednesday’s morning show.

Click on the video attached to the article to see what Ryan does and Jessica’s response as a Georgia graduate.

