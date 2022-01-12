Advertisement

Not-guilty plea entered for teen in Michigan school shooting

FILE - A well-wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford,...
FILE - A well-wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – A Michigan teenager charged in a mass shooting that left four students dead at his high school and others wounded has made his first appearance in trial court.

Fifteen-year-old Ethan Crumbley was arraigned Wednesday in Oakland County Circuit Court via video from the jail where he’s being held on first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, terrorism and gun charges.

Crumbley is charged as an adult in the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School.

Crumbley’s attorneys on Friday waived his preliminary examination, moving the case toward trial.

Through defense attorney Paulette Michel Loftin, Crumbley stood mute Wednesday and entered a plea of not guilty.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz (FL-01) sent a letter this afternoon to Governor Ron DeSantis...
Congressman Matt Gaetz sends letter to Governor DeSantis about illegal vaccine passports at 30A Songwriters Festival
The St. Joe Company announced Tuesday that it will be developing the Watersound West Bay Center.
New shopping center coming to Panama City Beach
This is the first time CWD has been detected in a state bordering Florida.
Chronic Wasting Disease detected in Alabama deer
Team out of Moore, OK mourning loss after baseball trip to PCB
Baseball dream trip to PCB ends in living nightmare
One man is dead and two other are in the hospital with serious injuries after a multi-car crash...
DeFuniak Springs man killed in fatal crash Monday

Latest News

Breaking news.
‘60s icon Ronnie Spector, who sang ‘Be My Baby,’ dies at 78
Florida ranks third in the nation in calls to the National Human Trafficking hotline. Only...
Florida Attorney General recruiting businesses to train employees on recognizing signs of human trafficking
MCSD release statement in response to a circulating after school Satan Club flyer
School district defends “After School Satan Club” after promotional flyers surface
Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., listens to testimony during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee...
Sen. Rounds pushes GOP to get ‘louder’ on false Trump claims
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., joined at right by Rep. Jim Jordan,...
1/6 panel requests interview from GOP leader Kevin McCarthy