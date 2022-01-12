Panama City Performing Arts Center engineering firm to be selected

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City is another step closer to building its new Performing Arts and Events Center.

Tuesday morning, city commissioners unanimously voted to begin contract negotiations with an engineering firm that will establish the replacement for the Marina Civic Center. City Manager Mark McQueen says the city is down to four firms with one of those in the lead.

The Marina Civic Center was damaged in Hurricane Michael and the city is replacing the venue instead of rebuilding it. Commissioner Billy Rader is excited another part of the process is complete because he says it’s clear the city is missing the Civic Center.

“It provides an incredible service that nothing else comes close to in our area. Indoor concerts, indoor plays, events, dance competitions, church programs, the list of things, the sky is the limit,” said Rader.

Projections estimate the Performing Arts Center will be ready in about four years, but Commissioner Rader is optimistic the facility could be ready in two years.

