Stacey Legg with Bay District Schools talks about the Elevate Bay initiative

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With the challenges many children in our area face every day, the support for at-risk students is arguably more important than ever right now.

In this week’s segment with Bay District Schools, we welcomed in Mentor Initiative Specialist, Stacey Legg, to talk about the Elevate Bay initiative.

To watch our interview, click the video attached to this webscript.

