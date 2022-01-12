Advertisement

UPDATE: Body found in Jackson Co. landfill identified as missing Tallahassee man

The Tallahassee Police Department has launched a homicide investigation after a man who was...
The Tallahassee Police Department has launched a homicide investigation after a man who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead.(Tallahassee Police Department)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Tallahassee Police Department has launched a homicide investigation after a missing man was found dead in Jackson County.

A missing adult alert was issued on January 8th for 54-year-old Jorge Diaz-Johnston.

Tallahassee Police have confirmed Diaz-Johnston was the victim found dead at Spring Hill Landfill in Campbellton on January 8th.

Officials said the investigation is active and open. Anyone with information is asked to call 850-891-4200 or 850-574-TIPS.

