Volunteers of America of Florida asks Jackson County Commissioners for funds

By Ramsey Romero
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After approaching the City of Marianna last week, Tuesday Volunteers of America of Florida representatives approached Jackson County Commissioners with the same request.

Volunteers of America of Florida has now appeared before both the city and the county asking for more than $1 million. We’re told this money would go towards building a 36 unit facility to rent out as affordable housing.

Although they have already bought a property to build this facility on in Marianna, they still need the money to move forward.

The county didn’t make a final decision Tuesday, but County Administrator Wilanne Daniels said the commissioners seem to be on board.

”You know we all know we are in a housing crisis, and so anything the board can do to demonstrate their support of housing, I know they’re willing to, but because it is a lot of money, they’re just trying to do their due diligence in knowing they’re expending their funds in the best way possible,” Daniels said.

Commissioners decided to table the conversation and continue at the next meeting after getting more of their questions answered.

