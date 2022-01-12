Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar despite some mid to upper level clouds moving in. We won’t have to worry about any rain under any of the clouds we see move into our skies today. But there will be a healthy mix of clouds mixing in with some sun today.

Temperatures are still quite as we’re cold starting off very similar today to what we had yesterday. Thankfully, winds are much lighter and not affecting temperatures all that much this morning.

With the mix of sun and clouds ahead, we’ll only be able to reach the mid 40s through mid-morning. Yet with a bit more sun than clouds in spots through the midday, we’ll be able to boost temperatures into the upper 50s to low 60s for daytime highs today.

Our ridge of high pressure at the surface remains in place across the Southeast. The clouds are associated with a mid to upper level disturbance that will develop into a low off the coast of the Carolinas tomorrow. That will shift our winds to the northwest and keep us feeling seasonal into the end of the week. However, we should be able to warm our afternoons a bit more into the 60s for the end of the week with mainly sunny skies.

Our next rain chance appears to arrive over the weekend again. Changes in timing this far out from the weekend can, and probably will happen. But it appears at the moment as though this storm system will pass through Saturday night and wrap up a few showers early Sunday morning.

Bottom Line...

For today, partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs reaching the upper 50s inland to low 60s on the coast. Your 7 Day Forecast has a couple quiet days ahead for the end of the week with more mild highs in the mid 60s for Thursday and Friday.

