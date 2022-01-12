Whitely leads at Mosley in a variety of ways

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Mosley senior, Jordan Whitley, takes the term, student athlete, to another level. The ‘fin is not only a member of the soccer, football, weightlifting, and track teams, but is also involved in FCA, FCS, and is working on getting into the chess club while keeping up with a stellar 4.5 GPA.

“If you want to succeed on the field,” Whitely says “you’ve got to take advantage of the classroom because everything you learn, the discipline, all the extracurricular activities, people that you meet kind of all rolls over onto the field, and your social. Just make sure you’re a leader in both the classroom and on the field.”

But Jordan’s inspiration to succeed, he says, isn’t all on him.

“Both my mom and dad and my step parents, they both kind of have shaped me and led the way for me, and kind of developed me into what it means to be a leader, and also my coaches. My coaches have definitely helped just shape what leadership really is and kind of what it takes to be a leader.”

“There are a lot of kids that are good athletes,” Mosley soccer coach James Lovett told us “but it’s neat when you have a good athlete that works hard and doesn’t just rely on the talent that they’ve been given, but develops that and can take it to the next level and do something amazing with it.”

Coach Lovett knows that all the time Jordan has spent both on the field and on his studies will continue to pay off.

“As he keeps working forward, he’s going to be successful because he’s got the right attitude.”

