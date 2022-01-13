Advertisement

Another teen suspect arrested in Lynn Haven park fatal stabbing

Another arrest made in the stabbing at Cain Griffin Park in Lynn Haven.
Another arrest made in the stabbing at Cain Griffin Park in Lynn Haven.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Lynn Haven Police announced an additional arrest in connection with a December 5, 2021 stabbing incident at Cain Griffin Park that lead to the death of a local teen. Gage Michael Griner, 14, from Southport has been charged with Felony Murder and Robbery. He’s the fourth teen arrested in the case.

Lynn Haven Police officials said Griner conspired with others to rob another teen of marijuana. Police said he used both physical force and pepper spray. That resulted in the stabbing death of another 14-year-old local child. LHPD said Griner was also stabbed during the incident and has been hospitalized until recently due to injuries sustained during the robbery.

According to a LHPD Facebook post, no other persons are being sought in connection with this case, and no further charges are anticipated at this time. All suspects known to have been involved have been taken into custody. Griner was turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice, where he will be held pending his first appearance before a local Judge.

Three other teens were previously arrested in the case. The night of the incident, Savien Craven, 15, was arrested and charged with an open count of murder and a count of aggravated battery. On December 20, Elizabeth Edenfield, 17, and Raylee Hewett, 16, were arrested and are both facing felony charges of robbery.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz (FL-01) sent a letter this afternoon to Governor Ron DeSantis...
Congressman Matt Gaetz sends letter to Governor DeSantis about illegal vaccine passports at 30A Songwriters Festival
The St. Joe Company announced Tuesday that it will be developing the Watersound West Bay Center.
New shopping center coming to Panama City Beach
This is the first time CWD has been detected in a state bordering Florida.
Chronic Wasting Disease detected in Alabama deer
Team out of Moore, OK mourning loss after baseball trip to PCB
Baseball dream trip to PCB ends in living nightmare
One man is dead and two other are in the hospital with serious injuries after a multi-car crash...
DeFuniak Springs man killed in fatal crash Monday

Latest News

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is recruiting businesses to train their employees on...
Florida Attorney General recruiting businesses to train employees on recognizing signs of human trafficking
Bay District Schools is falling victim to yet another viral social media trend seen around the...
Bay District Schools resuming Freedom 180 curriculum
Help find mentors for Lincoln County during a Phone-A-Friend Phone-A-Thon.
Bay District Schools looking for mentors during National Mentoring Month
In this week’s segment with Bay District Schools, we welcomed in Mentor Initiative Specialist,...
Stacey Legg with Bay District Schools talks about the Elevate Bay initiative