Another teen suspect arrested in Lynn Haven park fatal stabbing

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Lynn Haven Police announced an additional arrest in connection with a December 5, 2021 stabbing incident at Cain Griffin Park that lead to the death of a local teen. Gage Michael Griner, 14, from Southport has been charged with Felony Murder and Robbery. He’s the fourth teen arrested in the case.

Lynn Haven Police officials said Griner conspired with others to rob another teen of marijuana. Police said he used both physical force and pepper spray. That resulted in the stabbing death of another 14-year-old local child. LHPD said Griner was also stabbed during the incident and has been hospitalized until recently due to injuries sustained during the robbery.

According to a LHPD Facebook post, no other persons are being sought in connection with this case, and no further charges are anticipated at this time. All suspects known to have been involved have been taken into custody. Griner was turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice, where he will be held pending his first appearance before a local Judge.

Three other teens were previously arrested in the case. The night of the incident, Savien Craven, 15, was arrested and charged with an open count of murder and a count of aggravated battery. On December 20, Elizabeth Edenfield, 17, and Raylee Hewett, 16, were arrested and are both facing felony charges of robbery.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.