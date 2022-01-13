Governor Ron DeSantis brought a big check to Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Governor Ron DeSantis made a stop in the Panhandle Thursday and announced he is not done helping Panama City recover from Hurricane Michael. A city that felt so forgotten following the storm.

“You know it keeps me up at night that since the storm most of the country forgot about Panama City, forgot about Hurricane Michael,” Greg Brudnicki, Mayor of Panama City, said.

With him, came a big check.

“A check for $20.4 million for Panama City to repair the city’s water, sewer, and stormwater systems that were damaged in Hurricane Michael,” DeSantis said.

Through the Department of Economic of Opportunity’s Community Development Block Grant Program, this funding will help repair and replace many miles of damage in the city.

“This $20.4 million is dedicated to the Drummond Park Area, which is right over by Frank Nelson Park,” Josh Street, Panama City Commissioner, said. “This is going to help a lot of people that are in some of the worst infrastructure areas in the city.”

“2.4 miles of damaged water lines, 2.4 miles of damaged stormwater lines, and 3 miles of damaged sewer lines,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis hopes this project will prevent future problems from happening for the city and its citizens.

“During storms that bring heavy rain, the city has evacuated residents from homes in the area because the stormwater systems are not fully functioning,” DeSantis said. “This project will bring a permanent solution to the ongoing water issues.”

Since DeSantis has been in office, more than $3.5 billion dollars have gone towards recovery funds for Hurricane Michael and Irma. DeSantis says he plans to keep helping until the job is done.

City officials say it will take some time to get the money dispersed, but they will be pushing to do it as fast and as soon, as possible.

