Holmes County schools closed Friday due to COVID-related illnesses

Holmes District Schools will be closed Friday due to COVID-related illnesses.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Holmes County schools will be closed Friday due to COVID-related illnesses.

School officials announced Thursday the school district is seeing a spike in COVID and other seasonal illnesses, so school will be canceled Friday. They say the increased number of staff members being ill has directly impacted their ability to run schools with a reasonable number of adults to supervise the students in attendance.

They say extracurricular activities may continue as planned at the discretion of each school. School district officials say to check with your child’s school.

“Our thought is that by providing a Wellness Day in addition to the federal holiday on Monday, students and staff who are ill will have a time for recovery, and for everyone, a time to avoid possible exposure to illness,” the letter from Superintendent Buddy L. Brown said.

Officials say the decision was made with the safety and welfare of students and staff in mind.

Schools will be back in session Tuesday.

