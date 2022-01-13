Advertisement

Intentional killings of police officers reached 20-year high in 2021, FBI says

The FBI data shows 73 officers died in the line of duty in targeted killings. That marked the...
The FBI data shows 73 officers died in the line of duty in targeted killings. That marked the highest total recorded by the agency since 1995, excluding officers killed in the Sept. 11 attacks.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Intentional killings of police officers reached a 20-year high in 2021, according to a new report from the FBI.

The FBI data shows 73 officers died in the line of duty in targeted killings. That marked the highest total recorded by the agency since 1995, excluding officers killed in the Sept. 11 attacks.

The FBI reported 55 officers were killed by gunfire in 2021 through the end of November. That’s up from 39 in the same time frame in both 2020 and 2019.

Separately, 56 officers were killed accidentally while in the line of duty last year. That’s up from 46 in 2020.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The St. Joe Company announced Tuesday that it will be developing the Watersound West Bay Center.
New shopping center coming to Panama City Beach
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
GRAPHIC: Headless torso in freezer, bloody power saw found in bus at New Orleans man’s home, court documents say
One child is dead after an accidental shooting in Callaway Wednesday evening.
BCSO: Accidental shooting in Callaway leaves child dead
The Tallahassee Police Department has launched a homicide investigation after a missing man was...
UPDATE: Body found in Jackson Co. landfill identified as missing Tallahassee man
Another arrest made in the stabbing at Cain Griffin Park in Lynn Haven.
Another teen suspect arrested in Lynn Haven park fatal stabbing

Latest News

FILE - In this image provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation,...
California governor denies RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan parole
FILE - In this Sunday, April 11, 2021 file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks during an...
Queen removes Prince Andrew’s military roles, patronages
FILE - The Meta logo is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on Oct. 28, 2021.
Twitter, Meta among tech giants subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel
FILE - The settlement includes $1.7 billion in debt cancellation and $95 million in...
Navient settles predatory student loan claims for $1.85B
An apprenticeship pilot program that would let 18-to-20-year-old truckers drive outside their...
US to allow teen semi drivers in test apprenticeship program